Toxic berries have been seen growing along a subway in Romford – more than three years since it was first pointed out to the council.

A local resident, who does not wish to be named, said he brought the plant to Havering Council’s attention in 2019 after spotting it by the underground passage in North Street.

Initially thinking it was deadly nightshade, he said it was later confirmed to be bittersweet nightshade, which is not as deadly but is still toxic.

In communications with the council seen by the Recorder, the resident flagged that while the berries had been removed, the roots would also need digging up.

However, he recently saw the berries again and is worried they will pose a risk to people walking by.

“They have got to dig the roots out or chemically destroy it,” he said.

“I have pointed that out to them over the course of three years.”

A spokesperson for Havering Council said the berries have since been removed, “which are only ever harmful if ingested in huge quantities”.

They added: “We will arrange for the rest of the plant to be removed and will continue to monitor over the autumn, to deal with any further sightings.”