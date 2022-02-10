Footpath in Romford fixed after 'safety concerns'

The footpath before and after it was fixed by Havering Council. - Credit: Jane Keane

A path outside homes in Romford has been fixed “due to safety concerns”.

Jane Keane, 56, and Hope Mendy, 29, from Labour's St Alban’s Action Team called on Havering Council to fix the pathway after a Tolbut Court resident, who wishes to remain unnamed, shared concerns over falling.

Cabinet member for housing, Councillor Joshua Chapman, said the work was part of the borough-wide estates improvement programme, “aimed at improving the look, feel and safety of our council housing estates”.

Jane thanked the council and said: “We’re so pleased the footpath has been transformed and fragile walls were also removed."

Cllr Chapman added: “Due to safety concerns around the damaged pavement, we decided to bring this work forward as a priority, and I’m pleased we’ve been able to make the area safer for the resident and neighbours.”