News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Footpath in Romford fixed after 'safety concerns'

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:13 PM February 10, 2022
Before and after

The footpath before and after it was fixed by Havering Council. - Credit: Jane Keane

A path outside homes in Romford has been fixed “due to safety concerns”.  

Jane Keane, 56, and Hope Mendy, 29, from Labour's St Alban’s Action Team called on Havering Council to fix the pathway after a Tolbut Court resident, who wishes to remain unnamed, shared concerns over falling. 

Cabinet member for housing, Councillor Joshua Chapman, said the work was part of the borough-wide estates improvement programme, “aimed at improving the look, feel and safety of our council housing estates”.  

Jane thanked the council and said: “We’re so pleased the footpath has been transformed and fragile walls were also removed."

Cllr Chapman added: “Due to safety concerns around the damaged pavement, we decided to bring this work forward as a priority, and I’m pleased we’ve been able to make the area safer for the resident and neighbours.” 

Havering Council
Romford News

Don't Miss

The Funeral of Isla Caton at South Essex Crematorium in Havering. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Hundreds say goodbye to Isla Caton at Upminster funeral

Daniel Gayne

person
Lesley Rogers (right), died aged 46. Pictured here with husband Dan.

Obituary

Tribute to Collier Row mother who could 'light up a room'

Daniel Gayne

person
Illegal parking in Crow Lane

Havering Council

Council plots new measures to block illegal parking in a Romford road

Charles Thomson

person
Lazar Valentin, 21, of Hockley Avenue in East Ham, admitted to murdering Maria Rawlings in Ilford

London Live News

'Evil' predator jailed for battering and strangling lone woman

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon