Permission refused to turn former Rainham Barclays into mosque
- Credit: Google
The conversion of a former Barclays to become a mosque in Rainham has been refused.
The former bank in Upminster Road South forms part of a parade of commercial units and the building is a modern two storey property on a main road.
Havering Council refused planning permission on the grounds it would a create an influx of vehicles and people, the noise pollution would be too much and that it wouldn't have adequate parking.
The decision report said that the mosque would result in "significant increase in vehicle movements both on and off the site itself and around the vicinity of the site to the detriment of highway safety."
It added that it would "result in unacceptable levels of noise and general disturbance" and that "by reason of the inadequate on site car parking provision for proposed facilities, it would result in unacceptable overspill onto the neighbouring roads to the detriment of the free flow of traffic and thereby harmful to highway safety".
You may also want to watch:
On a daily basis, the mosque would expect to have from 10 to 50 people at the site for activities such as workshops, youth activities, social work and venue hire. On Fridays, it would have expected to receive from 120 to 300 worshippers.
The potential new mosque was intended to take the pressure off Rainham Village Library, where they say attendees are increasing as well as The Royal Centre.
Most Read
- 1 Sonic boom heard across east London, Essex and Cambridge
- 2 Police uncover Rainham chop shop with vehicles worth up to £100,000
- 3 5,000 coronavirus vaccines administered at Queen's and King George hospitals
- 4 Centre set to open at Queen's Hospital in bid to reduce ambulance transfer delays
- 5 Missing Millie found after five day search by Havering community
- 6 'It's devastating': Break-in at children's hospice charity shop
- 7 Readers' letters: Thanks to hospital staff and market traders, ice rink site, and supermarkets profiting in lockdown
- 8 Hornchurch school going above and beyond to make sure no student misses out
- 9 Three killed on Havering streets in 2019, latest figures show
- 10 Thousands raised for charity in honour of Rainham GP who died after contracting Covid
The decision document added that it wasn't clear whether all existing worshippers at the two locations highlighted would be relocated to the proposed premises.
Councillor for Rainham Jeffrey Tucker: said: "It's a council's duty to listen to residents' view during lockdown, they didn't think it would be ideal.
"The main reasons being inadequate parking. We know they [the mosque] have lots of members and we feel it wouldn't be safe for other residents as it's a one single lane. Arguably it would force people into the road. We hope they find an adequate place and we wish them best of luck."
The application was publicised by the direct notification of adjoining properties (24 neighbours consulted).
A total of 374 objections to the proposal were received and six letters in support.