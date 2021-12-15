Start date announced for delayed leisure centre build
- Credit: Havering Council
Construction of a Rainham leisure centre, which was delayed due to the impact of Covid-19, is set to begin in January.
It will be built on the site of Rainham Recreation Ground in Viking Way.
Following the delay to the start of construction, Havering Council has confirmed the planned centre’s erection will start next month.
The building is expected to be completed and handed over to Everyone Active, the company that runs leisure centres in Havering, in May 2023.
It will open to the public shortly after this date, the council said.
To ensure building work is done safely, a spokesperson added that the Viking Way council pay and display car park and much of Rainham Recreation ground will be temporarily closed.
Council leader Damian White said: "I am really pleased we are reaching this important milestone and I look forward to being able to see work begin in January after promising this would go ahead.
“This followed extensive consultation and engagement with local people and we will see an excellent new leisure centre to meet all local needs.”
Most Read
- 1 Mum of Isla Caton confirms cancer-stricken daughter has 'weeks' to live
- 2 Romford woman 'fuming' after council demands Christmas wreath removal
- 3 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
- 4 Boy, 14, charged with murder of man found dead on Rainham street
- 5 'I could have died': Motorist says car windscreen pierced by retail park barrier
- 6 'A great family man': Tributes to retired teacher and sportsman
- 7 Collier Row family creates Christmas lights show for children's charity
- 8 'One business helping another': Handbag seller's pop-up at Collier Row bar
- 9 Where to get lateral flow tests in Romford amid online delivery backlog
- 10 Shaun Bailey faces backlash after Christmas party revelation