Pensioner's delight as broken streetlight is fixed
A Warley pensioner has said he is "thrilled" after a broken streetlight that left his road in darkness for more than three months has been fixed.
Previously a spokesperson for Essex Highways said an investigation into the Eagle Way streetlight revealed there is a power fault, meaning UK Power Networks will need to carry out repair works.
The resident, who wishes to remain unnamed, said he reported the light to authorities months ago.
Previously he called the situation “ridiculous", and added: “We want to feel safe where we live, but it’s so dark and anything could happen.
“If you come here in the evenings, it is really frightening.”
In response to this a UK Power Networks spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and yesterday (January 2) confirmed: "We were able to fix the Eagle Way streetlight today.
"When the issues are brought to our attention we work hard to resolve them as quickly as possible and we were able to fix this streetlight today."
The pensioner has said he is "thrilled" to see the streetlight has "finally been repaired".
Essex Highways, part of Essex County Council, said highways-related issues should be reported via its Tell Us Online tool: https://www.essexhighways.org/tell-us.