'It's frightening': Pensioner urges broken streetlight to be fixed

An Eagle Way resident has called for a broken streetlight on the road to be repaired - Credit: Google

A Warley pensioner has called on authorities to fix a broken streetlight he says has left his road in darkness for more than three months.

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said an investigation into the Eagle Way streetlight revealed there is a power fault, meaning UK Power Networks will need to carry out repair works.

The resident, who wishes to remain unnamed, said he reported the light to authorities months ago but 13 weeks later it remains broken.

A UK Power Networks spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and said: “We are arranging repairs to the streetlight in Eagle Way.

“As this is by a busy four-way junction it will need traffic management so scheduling dates could take a bit longer than usual.”

The frustrated pensioner called the situation “ridiculous, and added: “We want to feel safe where we live, but it’s so dark and anything could happen.

“If you come here in the evenings, it is really frightening.”

Essex Highways, part of Essex County Council, said highways-related issues should be reported via its Tell Us Online tool: https://www.essexhighways.org/tell-us.