Councillor hails junction improvement after 'years of problems'
- Credit: Suzanne McGeary
A junction corner in Noak Hill has been improved after “years of problems”.
Work began at the junction of Wrexham Road and Woodbridge Lane after a resident raised the issue with Cllr Paul McGeary in November.
Cllr McGeary told the Recorder the resident was concerned about trucks and lorries crossing over the green to make the corner, due to its narrowness.
The Gooshays ward member engaged in what he said was “months of emails and correspondence” with the council's highways department to improve it.
One of the corners has now been widened and he said he is awaiting "further consideration" of the other two.
You may also want to watch:
Cllr McGeary said: “I am grateful to the local authorities for getting this improvement done.
“As the resident said, it has been a problem for a number of years and vehicles getting stuck in the corner has happened over this time.
Most Read
- 1 Heritage: The impact of the M25 in Havering
- 2 Andrew Rosindell: 'Time for Havering to take back control'
- 3 Inside the historic Bedfords Park Walled Garden
- 4 Police officer sentenced for Romford assault
- 5 Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering
- 6 Romford residents and councillors join community planting day
- 7 Romford teenagers raised thousands in memory of friend
- 8 Village scarecrow competition joint winners announced
- 9 Pregnant women urged to take Covid test before hospital appointments
- 10 TfL promises bus station upgrade to fix reported 'mice, filth and sewage'
"We’re happy that we have got this situation sorted for the residents.”