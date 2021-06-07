Councillor hails junction improvement after 'years of problems'

Published: 4:10 PM June 7, 2021

Cllr Paul McGeary with Gooshays ward 2022 election hopeful Jenni Blatchford after improvement work to the corner of Wrexham Road and Woodbridge Lane junction. - Credit: Suzanne McGeary

A junction corner in Noak Hill has been improved after “years of problems”.

Work began at the junction of Wrexham Road and Woodbridge Lane after a resident raised the issue with Cllr Paul McGeary in November.

Cllr McGeary told the Recorder the resident was concerned about trucks and lorries crossing over the green to make the corner, due to its narrowness.

How the corner of the junction looked before the work was completed. - Credit: Suzanne McGeary

The Gooshays ward member engaged in what he said was “months of emails and correspondence” with the council's highways department to improve it.

One of the corners has now been widened and he said he is awaiting "further consideration" of the other two.

Cllr McGeary said: “I am grateful to the local authorities for getting this improvement done.

“As the resident said, it has been a problem for a number of years and vehicles getting stuck in the corner has happened over this time.

"We’re happy that we have got this situation sorted for the residents.”