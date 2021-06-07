News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Councillor hails junction improvement after 'years of problems'

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:10 PM June 7, 2021   
a fixed corner of the wrexham road junction in romford has been fixed.

Cllr Paul McGeary with Gooshays ward 2022 election hopeful Jenni Blatchford after improvement work to the corner of Wrexham Road and Woodbridge Lane junction. - Credit: Suzanne McGeary

A junction corner in Noak Hill has been improved after “years of problems”.  

Work began at the junction of Wrexham Road and Woodbridge Lane after a resident raised the issue with Cllr Paul McGeary in November.  

Cllr McGeary told the Recorder the resident was concerned about trucks and lorries crossing over the green to make the corner, due to its narrowness.

a damaged corner of a junction in Romford

How the corner of the junction looked before the work was completed. - Credit: Suzanne McGeary

The Gooshays ward member engaged in what he said was “months of emails and correspondence” with the council's highways department to improve it.  

One of the corners has now been widened and he said he is awaiting "further consideration" of the other two.  

You may also want to watch:

Cllr McGeary said: “I am grateful to the local authorities for getting this improvement done. 

“As the resident said, it has been a problem for a number of years and vehicles getting stuck in the corner has happened over this time. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Heritage: The impact of the M25 in Havering
  2. 2 Andrew Rosindell: 'Time for Havering to take back control'
  3. 3 Inside the historic Bedfords Park Walled Garden
  1. 4 Police officer sentenced for Romford assault
  2. 5 Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering
  3. 6 Romford residents and councillors join community planting day
  4. 7 Romford teenagers raised thousands in memory of friend
  5. 8 Village scarecrow competition joint winners announced
  6. 9 Pregnant women urged to take Covid test before hospital appointments
  7. 10 TfL promises bus station upgrade to fix reported 'mice, filth and sewage'

"We’re happy that we have got this situation sorted for the residents.”  

Travel
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New microbrewery opens in Harold Wood

Business

Lawyer opens new microbrewery in Harold Wood

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A lorry going through a puddle on the A4 Great Western Road in Chiswick, west London. Picture date:

'Get your act together,' says MP to Havering Council over HGV ban exemption

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Scene in Rainham Road South where two cars were in a road smash

Woman treated at scene of Rainham traffic accident

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus