Plans for memorial in Hornchurch Country Park put forward

Plans for a memorial in Hornchurch Country Park have been put forward for consideration.

The application was made by Cardiff company Mossfords Monumental Masons on behalf of Havering Council and was received by that same local authority on December 7.

It details a 3.2 metre high Covid memorial, including a plinth made from concrete core clad in Woodkirk sandstone, with a slate boulder fixed on top.

There would be a bronze plaque embedded in the sandstone and be surrounded with Forest of Dean paving slabs to enable visitors to walk around safely.

The plans also propose “evacuating the area to enable foundations to be laid to a depth suitable for taking the weight and spreading the load of the monument”.

It comes after a consultation for a memorial woodland in Hornchurch Country Park to mark the impact of Covid-19 in Havering was backed by residents.

A decision will be made in writing by February 8, 2022, and the applicant can appeal within six months of that date.

View the plans using P2319.21

This article was amended on January 7 to change the height of the memorial, clarify its purpose and composition.