Local heroes honoured at mayor’s Civic Awards
An awards ceremony has recognised some of the heroes in Havering’s community.
The mayor’s Havering Civic Awards, held at Havering Town Hall on November 12 and 19, saw Cllr Michael Deon Burton and Mayor John Mylod congratulate recipients.
A few of these included representatives from Take a Knife Save a Life and the Queen’s Theatre, Paralympic swimmer Brock Whiston, members of Havering Interfaith Forum and staff at Havering Volunteer Centre.
Chief executive of Havering Volunteer Centre, Shelley Hart, said: “It is an absolute honour.
"We don’t take it for granted that we will be recognised so to be recognised in this way means a great deal and is a testament to us really.”
She added that prior to the pandemic, the centre had put a “disaster recovery plan in place”, which enabled it to adapt its service “overnight to crisis support”.
Member of the Havering Interfaith Forum for 20 years, Tariq Mahmood, said the award has “increased” his confidence to continue what he is doing.
Cllr Burton said it was an honour to host the awards, which recognise those who go “above and beyond what they needed to because they care about others”.
Each community hero received a pin and certificate.