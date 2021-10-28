News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Extra budget funding not enough to meet pressures, London Councils says

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:15 AM October 28, 2021   
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds his ministerial 'Red Box' outside 11 Downing Street, London, before delivering his Budget to the House of Commons on October 27. - Credit: PA

London Councils organisation has welcomed an increase in funding in new budget but says it won’t be enough.

The cross-party organisation, which represents London’s 32 boroughs and the City of London Corporation, made the comments following Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivering his Autumn Budget on October 27.

Mr Sunak pledged to increase public spending, which London Councils said is “much-needed”.  

However, London Councils believes it will not be enough to establish optimism in local government finances.  

It has warned of particular pressures in London, which include uncertainty over adult social care funding reforms and London receiving a lower share of "levelling up" investment.  

Additionally, it warned of the lack of government compensations for the boroughs’ £400 million local losses caused by Covid-19.  

Chair of London Councils, Cllr Georgia Gould, said: “Today we’ve seen some recognition of the vital role that local services play in our communities but we urgently need more resources." 

She added the announced funding increases “aren’t enough to meet the huge challenges facing our communities”, highlighted by the “great uncertainty over adult social care”.  

