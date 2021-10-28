Extra budget funding not enough to meet pressures, London Councils says
- Credit: PA
London Councils organisation has welcomed an increase in funding in new budget but says it won’t be enough.
The cross-party organisation, which represents London’s 32 boroughs and the City of London Corporation, made the comments following Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivering his Autumn Budget on October 27.
Mr Sunak pledged to increase public spending, which London Councils said is “much-needed”.
However, London Councils believes it will not be enough to establish optimism in local government finances.
It has warned of particular pressures in London, which include uncertainty over adult social care funding reforms and London receiving a lower share of "levelling up" investment.
You may also want to watch:
Additionally, it warned of the lack of government compensations for the boroughs’ £400 million local losses caused by Covid-19.
Chair of London Councils, Cllr Georgia Gould, said: “Today we’ve seen some recognition of the vital role that local services play in our communities but we urgently need more resources."
Most Read
- 1 'Important' ATMs removed from Romford shopping mall
- 2 ATMs to be reinstalled in shopping mall in 'more prominent location'
- 3 Brentwood Halloween event cancelled following tragic deaths
- 4 End 8am scramble to secure GP appointments, watchdog warns
- 5 Romford man gets community order for causing pensioner's crash death
- 6 Brentwood attack: CCTV appeal after man repeatedly kicked in head
- 7 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
- 8 East London police officer charged with rape
- 9 Brentwood deaths: Teen charged with double murder to appear in court
- 10 Upminster chef named best in the country with award
She added the announced funding increases “aren’t enough to meet the huge challenges facing our communities”, highlighted by the “great uncertainty over adult social care”.