Havering Council had 82 per cent of complaints upheld in its 2022 report, above the 71pc average among similar local authorities - Credit: Archant

Havering has largely continued to deliver on managing residents' complaints, despite slipping slightly when compared to the previous 12 months.

That's according to new figures from the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGO), which releases data indicating how local authorities in England are performing against specific metrics related to complaints made against them.

These are split into three areas - complaints upheld, compliance with Ombudsman recommendations and whether a satisfactory remedy was provided by the authority.

In its 2021 report, dating from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, Havering performed better than similar authorities in each of these categories.

In particular, over that period only 67 per cent of LGO complaints against Havering Council were upheld, compared to a 72pc average, and a satisfactory remedy was provided in 25pc of cases, more than double the 12pc average.

However, while still above expectations for remedies provided (14pc against 11pc) in its recent 2022 report, Havering Council slipped when it came to complaints upheld (82pc against 71pc).

Among those 14 cases was one relating to the way the council dealt with arranging residential care for a man's wife, including incorrectly invoicing him after the care home contract had been cancelled.

While the LGO did not find enough evidence the invoice was actually paid, the watchdog ruled the council's apologies were not enough "to remedy the injustice caused" for this and other errors.

In the recent report, the council also recorded a 100pc rating for complying with the LGO's recommendations, the same as the year prior.

On the rate of upheld complaints, Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said: “The council always tries to deliver the best service and support to our residents and we will continue to do that."

He added the council is due to embark on a review of its corporate complaints procedure, "as part of the root and branch review that I promised residents."

London-wide, the 71pc average for upheld LGO complaints was down slightly on the 72pc last year.

Housing was the main source of complaints, with a total of 24pc across the capital.

Michael King, local government and social care ombudsman, said: “One complaint can have immense power to change things for the better, and we’re increasingly focusing on how we, and the local authorities we investigate, take the learning from those complaints and improve service provision."