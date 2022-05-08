Conservative councillor stung by ‘surprise’ of losing seat
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
The former mayor of Havering has said losing his seat in the South Hornchurch ward was “a surprise”.
Conservative’s Michael Deon Burton, who lost his seat to Cllrs Natasha Summers and Graham Williamson at the local elections on May 5, said the loss “stings”.
Cllr Summers and Williamson, both of the Rainham Independent Residents Association (South Hornchurch), were re-elected with over 1,000 votes each.
Upon losing Cllr Deon Burton said: “Of course it stings, but we all deal with it in our own way.
"Having gone through my woe is me moment, I’m hoping to come back and show the public that their faith in me was not misplaced.”
He added: “As a member of a party you have to take onboard that you can get reflective glory and negativity.
“Many a good person has lost their seat through no faults of their own and I'd be naïve to believe that the view of the party at the moment [due to partygate] didn’t affect my results,” he said.
Cllr Deon Burton said losing was "a surprise”, but shared that he hopes to be elected in the future.
Full results from the Havering election can be read here: https://www.romfordrecorder.co.uk/news/local-council/havering-local-election-2022-8947382.