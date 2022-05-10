A Labour candidate has made history by being the first in more than 20 years to be elected in a particular Romford area.

On May 5, Jane Keane was declared one of the two St Alban’s ward councillors, joined by Conservative Cllr Judith Holt.

Cllr Keane’s win marks the first time since 1998 that a Labour candidate has been elected in the area covered by that ward - previously called Romford Town.

St Alban’s and St Edwards replace Romford Town and are two of the six newly-created wards formed as part of an electoral boundary changes review.

In St Edward's, Conservatives Joshua Chapman, Nisha Patel and David Taylor were elected.

On the night of being elected, Cllr Keane told this newspaper: “I am honoured to have been voted in by the voters of St Alban’s, many of whom I’ve met and they are absolutely lovely characters.

“I look forward to meeting others that I haven’t yet met and I really do pledge to work hard on their behalf.”

Compared to 2018, Labour has gained four seats on Havering Council, bringing its total to nine.

Romford's Labour team - Credit: Jane Keane

Cllr Keane added: “These local elections mark a turning point for Labour in Romford and across Havering.

“Residents feel frustrated, let down and ready for change.”