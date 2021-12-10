Fees to be reviewed after planned hikes outstripped by inflation

Fee hikes of 1.9 per cent had been planned, but inflation is expected to reach five pc by the spring. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Spiralling inflation means the hike in Brentwood fees for parking and community hires could be higher than planned.

Brentwood Borough Council planned to increase fees and charges covering all aspects of its activity by 1.9 per cent next year.

But in the past two weeks, two council committees deferred the fee hikes after analysis showed they could be significantly outstripped by inflation.

CPI rose 4.2pc over the year to October, according to the Office for National Statistics, and the Bank of England’s deputy governor has said it now looks set to exceed five per cent by spring.

Fees that are set to increase include golfing charges, playing field and bowling green hire, burger vans and other types of community events pitches.

Under the original plans, the price of an annual season ticket for Hartswood Gold Course would have risen from £752 to £767, a £15 uplift.

But if a five per cent increase in inflation is passed onto residents, the increase in fee would be £38.