Havering Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony to stream online
- Credit: Havering Council
Holocaust Memorial Day is being remembered with an online service this Sunday, January 24
Havering Council has worked with the Reverend Lee Sunderland, the Rabbi of Romford and District Synagogue, to produce a virtual commemorative service.
The service usually takes place in Coronation Gardens, Romford, but this year it will be streamed on the council’s Facebook and YouTube channels at 2pm on Sunday, ahead of the actual Holocaust Memorial Day (January 27).
This year's theme is “Be the Light in the Darkness”. It encourages everyone to reflect on the depths that humanity can sink to, but also the ways individuals and communities resisted that darkness before, during and after genocide.
Mayor of Havering, Councillor John Mylod, said: “Whilst the normal Holocaust Memorial Day service cannot go ahead, it’s important we still pause and reflect on the millions of victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.
You may also want to watch:
“It’s also a reminder that we must all be that light in the darkness. We each have a responsibility to end discrimination and work for a safer, better, future for everyone. “
