Havering Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony to stream online

Published: 12:36 PM January 20, 2021

More than 100 people attended the service in Coronation Gardens, Romford, last year. - Credit: Havering Council

Holocaust Memorial Day is being remembered with an online service this Sunday, January 24

Havering Council has worked with the Reverend Lee Sunderland, the Rabbi of Romford and District Synagogue, to produce a virtual commemorative service.

The service usually takes place in Coronation Gardens, Romford, but this year it will be streamed on the council’s Facebook and YouTube channels at 2pm on Sunday, ahead of the actual Holocaust Memorial Day (January 27).

This year's theme is “Be the Light in the Darkness”. It encourages everyone to reflect on the depths that humanity can sink to, but also the ways individuals and communities resisted that darkness before, during and after genocide.

Mayor of Havering, Councillor John Mylod, said: “Whilst the normal Holocaust Memorial Day service cannot go ahead, it’s important we still pause and reflect on the millions of victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

“It’s also a reminder that we must all be that light in the darkness. We each have a responsibility to end discrimination and work for a safer, better, future for everyone. “

The former mayor of Havering councillor, Michael Deon Burton, at the service last year. - Credit: Havering Council



