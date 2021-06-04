Havering summer concert cancelled second year in succession

Published: 7:30 AM June 4, 2021

A summer concert will be at Langtons House this Sunday. - Credit: Archant

An annual concert held in Havering will not take place for the second year running as a result of Covid-19 and the remaining “uncertainty around mass gatherings”.

Langtons Summer Concert, which takes place in the gardens of 18th century Langtons House in Hornchurch, has been cancelled with “regret”.

Havering Council said it made the decision due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The authority's leader, Cllr Damian White, said: “It’s with regret that the Langtons Summer Concert cannot go ahead this year.

“As with all large public events, the concert takes a lot of preparation and financial commitment, and faced with uncertainty around mass gatherings, we could not risk incurring costs for an event that may otherwise need cancelling closer to the time.

“Our staff work hard to put on this concert, and each year thousands of residents come along and enjoy themselves.

“We are looking at other ways of bringing the community together once restrictions are fully lifted in line with government guidelines and public health advice.”



