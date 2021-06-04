Havering summer concert cancelled second year in succession
- Credit: Archant
An annual concert held in Havering will not take place for the second year running as a result of Covid-19 and the remaining “uncertainty around mass gatherings”.
Langtons Summer Concert, which takes place in the gardens of 18th century Langtons House in Hornchurch, has been cancelled with “regret”.
Havering Council said it made the decision due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
The authority's leader, Cllr Damian White, said: “It’s with regret that the Langtons Summer Concert cannot go ahead this year.
“As with all large public events, the concert takes a lot of preparation and financial commitment, and faced with uncertainty around mass gatherings, we could not risk incurring costs for an event that may otherwise need cancelling closer to the time.
You may also want to watch:
“Our staff work hard to put on this concert, and each year thousands of residents come along and enjoy themselves.
“We are looking at other ways of bringing the community together once restrictions are fully lifted in line with government guidelines and public health advice.”
Most Read
- 1 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 2 Romford teenagers raised thousands in memory of friend
- 3 TfL promises bus station upgrade to fix reported 'mice, filth and sewage'
- 4 Inquest: Father shot by police had air rifle 'powerful enough to kill'
- 5 Bingo rave coming to Romford this summer
- 6 Petition set up to stop use of controversial pesticide chemical in Havering
- 7 Woman treated at scene of Rainham traffic accident
- 8 'Get your act together,' says MP to Havering Council over HGV ban exemption
- 9 Community hub to open in Harold Hill
- 10 Lawyer opens new microbrewery in Harold Wood