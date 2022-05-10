Havering 'aware of complaints' about ward's election count

A third recount of the votes in Rainham and Wennington ward took place yesterday (May 9) - Credit: Ken Mears

Havering Council has confirmed it knows of complaints about the Rainham and Wennington ward election counts.

Former councillor Jeffery Tucker, who lost his seat in the ward following yesterday's second recount (May 9), told the Recorder he made a report about the initial count on May 5 to the Met Police.

Former councillor Jeffery Tucker - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

When this newspaper asked the police about this, they said officers are deciding if they will investigate a number of reports about the elections - but did not confirm anything specific about Havering borough.

A Met spokesperson said: “In the run-up to any election it is not unusual for allegations to be made to police.

“The Met are currently assessing 32 allegations in relation to the London local government elections before any decision is made whether or not to investigate.”

They said the Met will not be providing a breakdown of the individual allegations.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the complaints, however we agreed at the candidate's request to do a full recount, which we trust will reassure candidates and their agents that the process has been robust.”