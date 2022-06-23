News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Havering's flag-raising ceremony marks start of Armed Forces Week

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:00 AM June 23, 2022
RAISING OF THE ARMED FORCES DAY FLAG TOWN HALL 20/6/22 L-R CDR GRAHAM BEERS FIRE SERVICE D

L-R: Hornchurch and Wennington fire stations commander, Graham Beers, Kim Bromley-Derry CBE DL, Cllr Trevor McKeever, Cllr Ray Morgon, parade marshal Simon Moore and Romford standard bearer Rebecca Sheerin - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The mayor of Havering has raised a flag to mark the start of Armed Forces Week. 

On Monday (June 20), Councillor Trevor McKeever raised the Armed Forces Day flag during a ceremony outside Havering Town Hall.  

The annual celebration shows support for people past and present who make up the armed forces community, and Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday, June 25.  

To celebrate Armed Forces Day, a parade will start at 10.30am on South Street’s junction with Arcade Place and finish at Tollgate House, Romford.   

Serving troops, veterans and cadets, as well as service families, will be among those marching.  

MAYOR OF HAVERING RAISING THE ARMED FORCES DAY FLAG TOWN HALL ROMFORD 20/6/22

Cllr Trevor McKeever raising the Armed Forces Day flag - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Cllr McKeever said: “We are proud to raise the Armed Forces flag in recognition of all our heroes involved in past and present conflicts – from black, Asian and minority ethnic personnel to other groups as well as Commonwealth nations who fought together. 

“Havering’s appreciation for the armed forces remains as strong as ever and flying this flag marks our support to all servicemen and servicewomen across the United Kingdom.” 

