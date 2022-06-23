Havering's flag-raising ceremony marks start of Armed Forces Week

The mayor of Havering has raised a flag to mark the start of Armed Forces Week.

On Monday (June 20), Councillor Trevor McKeever raised the Armed Forces Day flag during a ceremony outside Havering Town Hall.

The annual celebration shows support for people past and present who make up the armed forces community, and Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday, June 25.

To celebrate Armed Forces Day, a parade will start at 10.30am on South Street’s junction with Arcade Place and finish at Tollgate House, Romford.

Serving troops, veterans and cadets, as well as service families, will be among those marching.

Cllr McKeever said: “We are proud to raise the Armed Forces flag in recognition of all our heroes involved in past and present conflicts – from black, Asian and minority ethnic personnel to other groups as well as Commonwealth nations who fought together.

“Havering’s appreciation for the armed forces remains as strong as ever and flying this flag marks our support to all servicemen and servicewomen across the United Kingdom.”