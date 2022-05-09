Final Havering ward election result announced after three counts
- Credit: Adriana Elgueta
The Conservatives have won the last three of Havering’s council seats.
Following multiple requests for recounts in the Rainham and Wennington ward, this evening (May 9) the ward's three elected councillors have been declared at Romford Town Hall.
Tory candidates Sarah Edwards, Jackie McArdle and Sue Ospreay were declared the ward’s new councillors, winning the three seats with more than 3,900 votes combined.
Jeffery Tucker and David Durant, both of Rainham Independent Residents' Association, have lost their seats.
The three winners battled against seven others to secure their place on the council.
This brings the total seats won by the Conservatives to 23 seats - down three when compared to 2018 - while Residents' Associations have also won a combined 23 seats, up four from the same year.
Labour have claimed nine seats – up four from 2018.
Full results:
Most Read
- 1 Local election 2022: Count suspended as Havering remains no majority borough
- 2 Investigation launched after secret proposal to sell off libraries and community halls leaked
- 3 Children 'not kept safe' and staff 'oblivious to hazards' : Inadequate-rated nursery retains rating
- 4 Full Havering election results held up as ward ballots to be counted for third time
- 5 Conservative councillor stung by ‘surprise’ of losing seat
- 6 Burglars jailed for violent Upminster burglary where boy, 11, was shot
- 7 Councillor didn't expect to win against 'might of Conservative party'
- 8 Council confirms when £150 council tax rebate payments will begin
- 9 Havering mayor's parting words as he loses seat in election after nearly 30 years as a councillor
- 10 Plans to turn Hornchurch home into short-term housing for four vulnerable families
Rainham and Wennington - three seats
Susan Adams, Green: 242
Simon Maurice Darvill, Labour: 881
David Warren Durant, Rainham Independent Residents' Association (Rainham/Wennington): 955
Sarah Jane Edwards, Conservative: 1,206 (elected)
Mohammed Abdullah Siddique Ibnay Ambia, Labour: 827
Jackie McArdle, Conservative: 1,295 (elected)
Antonia Osammor, Labour: 825
Sue Ospreay, Conservative: 1,443 (elected)
Alby Tebbutt, Rainham Independent Residents' Association (Rainham/Wennington): 848
Jeffrey Tucker, Rainham Independent Residents' Association (Rainham/Wennington): 1,194