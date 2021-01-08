Havering libraries close again for lockdown

Published: 3:24 PM January 8, 2021

Havering Library and all others in the borough are closing this evening until mid-February in line with the nationwide lockdown. - Credit: Ken Mears

Havering Council has announced that its libraries will close at the end of today, (Friday January 8) and will remain closed until at least mid-February.

Since November, libraries have been open for collection or return of books, or for pre-booked essential computer use, but this will cease due to the new closure.

Fines have been suspended since March 2020 so residents do not need to worry about late fees for books they still have at home.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “We have very sadly taken the decision to close all of our library buildings due to the increasing number of cases in the borough.

"We are determined to do everything we can to protect residents and staff from this awful virus.

You may also want to watch:

“As important as I know libraries are to the cultural life of our borough, borrowing a book is not an essential journey. Our libraries still have an excellent online selection of ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines, and our popular library events are continuing online to help people stay connected through this difficult period.”

The library service is putting on a range of online events to keep people connected during these difficult times, more details here.

It will also continue to deliver to residents unable to leave their home. If you know a resident who cannot leave the house but would appreciate a delivery, please get in touch with the service at alexis.wainwright@havering.gov.uk

The libraries website is still available with an online library of many of e-books, audiobooks, and digital magazines to read. If residents with spare e-readers would like to lend one to someone who is not online please contact the same email above.