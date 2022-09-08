The full council meeting involved a series of motions, including one on retaining the free parking period brought in during the pandemic - Credit: Ben Lynch

An amended motion on free parking was among those voted through in an occasionally tetchy Havering Council meeting this week.

Prior to the meeting on September 7, three motions had been submitted by the Conservative group relating to retaining the one-hour free on-street parking period, protecting access to cash and a review of the council’s discretionary energy rebate scheme.

The potential removal of the free parking period, plus the 20 per cent discount when using the RingGo app, is currently up for determination, with a decision due by September 28, according to Havering Council’s website.

At the meeting, Cllr Osman Dervish described it as “quite outstanding and almost funny if it wasn’t sad”.

Pushing the council to include an “extensive consultation period” as part of any decision, he said the free parking was introduced because “we realised that locals do need support”, and that if removed, small businesses would suffer.

Cllr Osman Dervish - Credit: Archant

Cllr Martin Goode, leader of the East Havering Residents’ Group, delivered his party's amendment, which additionally called for the retention of the RingGo 20pc discount.

He told the council that if removed, the decision would "disgrace this new joint administration": "We must save our local shops, our convenience stores, and our local businesses."

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said that “absolutely" the local authority "wants to support all of our residents and all of our businesses”, but that the council also has to deal with “the financial reality”.

“These things are constantly in review," he said. "If we find at some stage in the future that we can afford...then that may be an option.”

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council - Credit: Havering Council

The Havering Residents’ Association (HRA) amendment promising a review of its parking facilities and charges was ultimately passed by 31 to 18.

HRA amendments on the other two motions also went through, guaranteeing any proposed modernisation of the council would include a full equalities impact assessment and should a new discretionary energy rebate scheme be enacted by the government, that it would consider the fairest distribution.

The meeting was not without the occasional fiery interlude. Notably, Cllr David Taylor accused the mayor, Cllr Trevor McKeever, of engaging in insults after likening him to being part of a ventriloquist's act, something the mayor later clarified was meant as a joke.

Conservative leader Cllr Damian White was among those absent due to a last-minute work arrangement.

Earlier in the day, the Recorder broke the news that the three Conservative councillors for Rainham and Wennington had defected to the HRA, meaning it is now the largest party in the council.

Romford’s take on free parking - should it be carried forward?

Majida Burch

Majida Burch - Credit: Ben Lynch

The retention of the free one-hour on-street parking would be a huge help for businesses hoping to survive this winter, said Brennan & Burch's co-founder Majida Burch.

With many already starting to close, and with extra costs mounting, Majida told the Recorder there is a need to ensure customers are able to easily come in and shop.

“People otherwise won’t be able to park in certain areas,” she said.

Majida said keeping the free parking period would also be a way of demonstrating that “the council can be seen to be trying”.

She said businesses such as hers would be “very grateful” for the support if it is retained.

Arthur and Shirley Taylor

When asked about the free parking period, both Arthur and Shirley Taylor agreed that keeping, if not extending, the allotted time would be a big help.

Shirley said she is “not sure that an hour is enough”.

“You can’t do much in an hour.”

Arthur added that he thinks the area still needs more to encourage visitors, but agreed that retaining the free parking period would be “a good idea”.

Not only would it be useful for businesses, he said, but also convenient for people driving and needing to use facilities in the town centres, such as a toilet.

Mrs Hamlin

Mrs Hamlin - Credit: Ben Lynch

Mrs Hamlin, who did not want to give her first name, said if possible, she would like to see the free parking period increased.

If not, she said she is in favour of keeping it in its current form.

It is particularly useful for people who head out and do some shopping on weekends and “especially for small businesses, it’s vital”, she said.

Mrs Hamlin said given general parking costs are “quite expensive”, it will be “good to keep it going” to support residents across the borough as the cost-of-living crisis bites.