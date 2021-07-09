Support package revealed in bid to encourage more foster carers

Published: 10:33 AM July 9, 2021 Updated: 10:53 AM July 9, 2021

A package designed to encourage more people to become foster carers and look after the borough's most vulnerable children has been unveiled.

Havering Council revealed the package of benefits aimed at making fostering more appealing at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 7.

Within the increased support, which is being provided to existing in-house and new foster carers living in Havering, will be benefits such as more financial support, council tax exemption and complimentary access to the borough’s leisure centres.

The package also includes free green bin collections, free car parking in a selection of parking spaces, more training and additional round-the-clock support.

It is hoped that the benefits will increase the “quality” and “number” of interested foster carers while also reducing the cost spent on using outside agencies to find carers, according to the council.

Havering’s cabinet member for children, education and families, Cllr Robert Benham said: “Foster carers play a vital role in our borough, but there is a desperate shortage of people coming forward to look after children in care.”



