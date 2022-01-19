Two Havering councillors to stand down at next election
Published: 6:00 PM January 19, 2022
- Credit: Paul Bennett
Two Havering councillors have confirmed they will not stand to be re-elected at the next election.
Cllr Jan Sargent (Gooshays, North Havering Residents Group), who was elected in 2018 and has since been intertwined in a variety of community projects, has said she will not be standing again in May.
She did not reveal the reason for her decision.
Squirrels Heath representative Cllr Melvin Wallace (independent) has also said he will not be standing in this year's polls.
Cllr Wallace has served four terms of four years each; he was first elected in 2006.
He has been representing Squirrels Heath since 2014.
The upcoming polls will be held on May 5.
Both councillors have been contacted for interview.