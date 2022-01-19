News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two Havering councillors to stand down at next election

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 PM January 19, 2022
Cllr Melvin Wallace and Cllr Jan Sargent

L-R: Cllr Melvin Wallace and Cllr Jan Sargent - Credit: Paul Bennett

Two Havering councillors have confirmed they will not stand to be re-elected at the next election.  

Cllr Jan Sargent (Gooshays, North Havering Residents Group), who was elected in 2018 and has since been intertwined in a variety of community projects, has said she will not be standing again in May.

She did not reveal the reason for her decision.

Squirrels Heath representative Cllr Melvin Wallace (independent) has also said he will not be standing in this year's polls.  

Cllr Wallace has served four terms of four years each; he was first elected in 2006.  

He has been representing Squirrels Heath since 2014.  

The upcoming polls will be held on May 5.  

Both councillors have been contacted for interview.  

Havering News

