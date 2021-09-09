News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Exclusive

Investigation launched into 'serious' racism allegations at council

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 9:09 AM September 9, 2021   
Havering Council - Romford Town Hall

Havering Town Hall - Credit: Archant

Havering Council is investigating “serious” allegations from a whistleblower that residents were denied access to services based on their race.

A dossier has been handed to the chief executive detailing 10 instances in which the council has been accused of acting inappropriately.

Chief executive Andrew Blake-Herbert said he was “very concerned” by the information, which concerns Havering's children’s services, social services and housing departments, adding that the authority is taking the allegations "extremely seriously".

The testimony was delivered days before a “damning” report found racism and sexism had allegedly become “somewhat normalised” at Havering Council.

Mr Blake-Herbert's office is now setting up an urgent meeting with Labour councillors Keith Darvill and Tele Lawal, who co-authored the report with a former council employee.

Havering councillors Keith Darvill and Tele Lawal

Labour councillors Keith Darvill and Tele Lawal have delivered a dossier to Havering Council, containing a whistleblower's allegations of racism. - Credit: Havering Council

“They [the former council staff member] have given evidence within the report of residents who were being discriminated against because of their race or ethnicity,” said Cllr Darvill.

You may also want to watch:

He said the allegations included racist comments being made about residents.

“When they tried raising complaints, they felt they were being ignored or discriminated against,” Cllr Darvill continued.

Most Read

  1. 1 Number of women may have 'felt unwell' on night of alleged drink spiking
  2. 2 Harold Wood to Harold Hill bus at risk as consultation opens on its future
  3. 3 New Post Office opens in Hornchurch Road
  1. 4 Upminster bus collides with stop and wrecks structure
  2. 5 Ghost sightings: 'Most haunted' Havering places
  3. 6 Crash between motorcyclist and van closes Hornchurch road
  4. 7 Woman's drink 'spiked' in Brentwood pub
  5. 8 'A crackin' fella': Love Island Millie's father welcomes Liam into family with party
  6. 9 New e-bike store set to open this month
  7. 10 'Absolutely disgusted’: Litter strewn across Rainham street over weekend

After securing a job at another council and leaving Havering, the source contacted Cllr Lawal.

They remain afraid to provide their name, fearing professional repercussions, but helped the two councillors draft the report through a series of meetings.

“The report provides detailed information about particular cases,” said Cllr Darvill. “Individuals are named. The council should be able to identify each case and answer it.”

In the report, the former employee alleges that after they raised concerns, “the team made a complaint about me and proceeded to all stop talking to me”.

Mr Blake-Herbert said: “We are very concerned about the issues raised and will be carrying out investigations in line with our HR policies.

“Given the serious nature of the allegations, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

“The council always takes reports of this nature extremely seriously and will not tolerate any type of discrimination within the organisation or the wider borough."

For more, read:

Report: Council has 'disturbing' culture of 'normalised' racism and sexism

Inquiry launched into race relations at Havering Council

Investigations
Havering Council
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tandoori Lounge

Food and Drink

Romford restaurants awarded best group and best restaurant titles

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Rising Sun pub Hornchurch

Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Assault at Hornchurch pub

Hornchurch Rising Sun pub applies to amend licence for new function lounge

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Coronavirus

Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person