News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Number of council redundancies confirmed in scheme to help close £13m budget gap

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM September 12, 2022
Romford Town Hall

The redundancy scheme was initiated earlier in the year as Havering Council looked to try and make £7 million in savings - Credit: Archant

Three senior leaders are among the employees to be leaving Havering Council as part of its voluntary redundancy roll out. 

The scheme was part of an attempt to claw back up to £7million in savings by removing 400 staff roles, as the council hoped to plug a £13m budget gap.

As well as the redundancy scheme, the removed roles would also include a reduction in agency staff and the cancelling of vacant posts. 

In a council meeting earlier this year, an officer admitted it is a "sad reality" that the cuts will likely have an impact on services.

Now the council has confirmed that a total of 51 employees had taken up the offer of redundancy, of which three are senior leaders, meaning they are head of service or above. 

Despite initial fears that compulsory redundancies may have also been required, the council said all 51 employees came forward on a voluntary basis. 

A council spokesperson said: “The council will soon be consulting on its budget and this will look at further savings. If this includes staff changes then staff will be informed. 

“We will make sure services are not affected.” 

Havering Council
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

The Brewery said the new restaurant represent a "hugely exciting time" for the Romford mall

Date confirmed for opening of Japanese-inspired restaurant in Romford

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
House fire in Rainham on Guysfield Drive

London Fire Brigade | Updated

Rainham home believed to have been struck by lightning as roof destroyed

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
East London Coroner's Court, Barking

Court Watch

Biker, 19, died after being cut up by 'mystery motorist', court hears

Charles Thomson

person
Automated shutters are among the improvements being made by Britannia Parking

‘Very positive step forward’: Improvements begin on Romford car park

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon