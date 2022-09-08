Council slammed by opposition member for ‘immoral’ distribution of energy rebate
- Credit: PA
An opposition councillor has branded a proposal to distribute £17 among those in higher council tax bands as “immoral”.
Under the government's initial energy rebate scheme, the majority of households in properties banded A to D in Havering received an £150 payment regardless of income.
When designing its subsequent discretionary energy rebate, Havering Council identified low-income and vulnerable families in E to H properties, offering them £150 as well.
It also gave £17 credit towards the majority of remaining households due to the rising energy bills.
Havering Council leader Ray Morgon said this was done so "all can receive something to support them".
Conservative councillor David Taylor has described the move as “completely immoral”, arguing there are “much smarter ways of using the money”.
“This money could have been used to top-up payments for the borough's poorest. They could have given 2,400 homes another £150,” he said.
“Other London boroughs have created schemes like this - I'm confused as to why ours hasn't.”
Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, responded saying the local authority is “doing what we can to help”.
He said it is “on standby” to administer any further payments from the new prime minister, Liz Truss.
“In the meantime, it was agreed to distribute the additional money the previous government gave us so that all can receive something to support them.”