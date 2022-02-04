'Symbol of solidarity and support': Progress Pride flag raised in Romford

The Progress Pride flag was raised outside Havering Town Hall in Romford to mark the start of LGBT+ History Month 2022 - Credit: Havering Council

Havering Council has raised the Progress Pride flag outside of the town hall to mark the start of LGBT+ History Month 2022.

The national celebration takes place in February and explores the history of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) communities.

This year’s national campaign celebrates political artists who have helped the LGBT+ movement over the years.

Havering's libraries will include LGBT+ book displays, while residents will be able to learn about pivotal figures as well as share and hear stories from local people about their experiences.

Further celebrations will include the council’s LGBT+ staff forum running a number of events and activities including a photography competition where they will share, in a photo, what LGBT+ means to them.

Havering's deputy mayor, Councillor Christine Vickery, said the event “brings the community closer together to celebrate inclusivity, equality and diversity”.

She added: “Flying the flag outside the town hall for the entire month of February is a symbol of our solidarity and support for the local LGBT+ community.”