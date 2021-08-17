Council owned housing estates set for major improvement work

Published: 5:11 PM August 17, 2021

From left to right: BTS Property Solutions staff, Kevin Howard, Adele Hemming, managing director Alex Sanderson, leader of Havering Council Cllr Damian White, Mark Howard, Bill Finch, Garry Knight. - Credit: Havering Council

Havering Council owned housing estates will see major improvement works over the next five years, the authority says.

Continuing on from work that began pre-Covid, the £10 million programme is part of the council's schedule to improve the look, feel and safety of the borough’s council-owned estates.

Work will include painting and exterior decorating, ground and footpath upgrades and a complete “overhaul” of bike and pram sheds, according to the council.

Improved security, accessibility, new fencing, lighting, improved signage and new access ramps will also form part of the improvements.

The programme runs alongside Havering’s regeneration projects and will benefit estates that are not undergoing regeneration, the authority said.

Harold Hill’s Petersfield Estate has seen more than £1 million of works across its nine blocks and the surrounding area as main contractor, BTS Property Solutions, began improvements as a pilot for the overall programme.

Yesterday (Monday 16 August), Leader of the council, Cllr Damian White, joined managing director of BTS Property Solutions, Alex Sanderson and his colleagues on site for a tour of completed work.

Cllr White said: “I’m so pleased that we’re finally able to move forward with these improvement works, especially after such a tough year for Havering.

“I’m excited to see these estates brought back to their former glory. The local residents deserve somewhere that they can be proud to call home, and to know that they’re not being left behind as we press on with our wider-scale regeneration projects.

“This programme is about ensuring all our estates in Havering are safe, clean and great places to live.”

Alex said: “BTS Property Solutions are extremely happy and looking forward to supporting Havering Council over the next five years.

“With multiple sites already underway we are excited to see the improvements that are being made as the works come to completion.

“Alongside the works that we are undertaking, we are also engaging with local community groups, social projects and businesses to create a long-term impact within the Havering area.”

The contractors are currently working onsite across Havering in Cherry Tree Lane Estate, Mawney Close, Hucknall Close and Dagnam Park.

Work is expected to begin soon on Kingsbridge Circus and Ongar Way.



