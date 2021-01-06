Leader of Havering Council confirms plans for government grants

Published: 4:47 PM January 6, 2021

The leader of Havering Council has outlined how the latest government business grants are to be divided.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday (January 5) confirmed that additional one-off top up grants - of up to £9,000 - will be available to help businesses withstand this difficult period.

This allocation comes alongside a £594million discretionary fund to support those which are ineligible.

Top up grants will be "automatically extended" to businesses in Havering that have applied during the November/December period, with applications still open.

Of the discretionary fund, Cllr White said: “We are currently putting proposals together for the new wave of discretionary grant funding, which will have specific eligibility criteria to ensure the limited funds help those businesses most in need."

Applications for the November/December period also remain open.

Visit havering.gov.uk/covid19business for more information.