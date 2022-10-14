Have your say: Consultation now open on Havering’s 2023/24 budget

Feedback from the consultation will help form the 2023/24 budget, which will be agreed in the new year - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Havering people have been invited to have their say on the council’s budget for next year, as it seeks to address a £70 million deficit over the next four years.

The consultation for Havering’s 2023/24 budget will remain open until December 30, with residents asked to give their views on a range of measures hoping to balance the council’s books.

As well as the online survey, the local authority will be hosting a number of consultation events over the next couple of months, including at Romford Town Hall and Hornchurch and Rainham libraries.

Havering’s financial difficulties were laid bare in a recent report presented to cabinet, in which a number of pressures were listed as affecting the local authority.

These included inflation, uncertainty about government funding, and an increasing demand for statutory adult and children’s social care, which currently constitutes 70 per cent of Havering's net revenue budget.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Ray Morgon, said in a briefing this week: “We’re probably in the most difficult position that we’ve ever been in.”

He noted in particular the reduction in central grant funding from the government, which has dipped from £70 million in 2010 to £1.5m in 2022.

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council - Credit: Havering Council

Cllr Morgon said: “It doesn’t take a mathematician to work out when you have that kind of drop in your income, it has a marked effect on your ability to do things.”

He acknowledged “low-hanging fruit” in making savings had already gone, and that “we are now almost starting to cut into the bone”.

Recent attempts to make savings include leaving the borough’s parks unlocked overnight, and removing the one-hour free on-street parking introduced for council car parks during the pandemic.

In the report presented to cabinet detailing the council’s position, a list of suggestions included reducing support for the voluntary sector and employment and skills funding, and restructuring services to become more efficient.

Cllr Morgon said the council will also be lobbying MPs to put pressure on the government to increase its funding, as well as potentially getting in touch with 10 Downing Street directly.

Once the consultation has closed, feedback will be compiled and a new budget drawn up to go before full council in February.

View the survey and the full list of consultation events at https://consultation.havering.gov.uk/corporate/budget-2023/