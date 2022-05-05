Havering Council said it is currently testing the software needed to process the payments - Credit: Archant

Havering Council has confirmed it will begin paying out the £150 council tax rebate from next week, after concerns were raised about when the money would be received.

The rebate was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak back in February, with all homes in council tax bands A-D to begin receiving the £150 payment from April.

In that same month, the Recorder reported data from the department for levelling up, housing and communities which showed 78,901 households in Havering (74.9 per cent) would be eligible for the cash.

In the last week or so, posts have appeared in various online groups querying whether anyone had begun receiving their payments in the borough.

On Havering Council’s website, it states most people who pay council tax by direct debit will receive the money by mid-to-late May, with any delays to be communicated.

The council has since confirmed this timeline, with a spokesperson telling this paper: “We are now testing the software needed for the payment process. We aim to begin making payments from next week.”

The council has also warned against fraudsters attempting to exploit the council tax rebate as a means of asking for personal details.