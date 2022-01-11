Council reveals Tories chosen for new £29k per year cabinet jobs
- Credit: Ken Mears
Havering Council leader Damian White has added two Conservative councillors to his cabinet, as exclusively revealed by the Recorder yesterday.
John Crowder will assume responsibility for regeneration. Ciaran White will be oversee community safety.
Viddy Persaud, former cabinet member for community safety, will manage “culture and people”.
“The portfolio will combine culture and leisure with HR and workforce strategy and performance management,” the council said of her new role.
Cabinet members receive an annual £29,356 “special responsibility allowance”, plus their basic allowance of £10,412.
As Cllrs White and Crowder were appointed part-way through the year, the extra cost between now and the election will be £10,776, the council said.
Damian White yesterday refused to answer suggestions that he created the roles amid a power struggle, insisting he needed a bigger team to cope with the council’s workload.
