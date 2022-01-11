News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Council reveals Tories chosen for new £29k per year cabinet jobs

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 3:00 PM January 11, 2022
Havering councillors John Crowder and Ciaran White

John Crowder, left, and Ciaran White, right, will both join Havering Council's cabinet, it has been announced - Credit: Ken Mears

Havering Council leader Damian White has added two Conservative councillors to his cabinet, as exclusively revealed by the Recorder yesterday.

John Crowder will assume responsibility for regeneration. Ciaran White will be oversee community safety.

Viddy Persaud, former cabinet member for community safety, will manage “culture and people”.

“The portfolio will combine culture and leisure with HR and workforce strategy and performance management,” the council said of her new role.

Cabinet members receive an annual £29,356 “special responsibility allowance”, plus their basic allowance of £10,412.

As Cllrs White and Crowder were appointed part-way through the year, the extra cost between now and the election will be £10,776, the council said.

Damian White yesterday refused to answer suggestions that he created the roles amid a power struggle, insisting he needed a bigger team to cope with the council’s workload.

