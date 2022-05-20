The first 49,000 people should have been given their tax rebate payments by Havering Council yesterday.

The £150 boost for homes in bands A-D was announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this year as a way of combatting rising energy bills, a key contributor to the cost-of-living crisis.

Havering Council told the Recorder on May 4 that it aimed to begin making payments the following week, as it was testing the software needed for the payment process.

The update that residents will start receiving the cash on May 19 was made on Havering Council's website, alongside advice asking those who pay by direct debit to be patient, as it may take longer to be processed if their bank details are different to their council tax details.

In which case, the council tax team will either arrange payment or get in touch directly, it said.

For those who do not pay council tax by direct debit, Havering Council says it will be making an online application available later this month.

The council was approached for further details on the tax rebate payments, and why there had been the additional delay.