The trio of former Conservative councillors who jumped ship to Havering Residents' Association have insisted they did not defect for money or ambition, but "solely for principle".

At a press conference at Havering Town Hall last week, councillors Sarah Edwards, 49, Sue Ospreay, 60, and Jackie McArdle, 60, took questions about their move to switch parties.

The three's election to represent Rainham and Wennington ward as Conservatives in May came amid controversy over the count, which saw the ballots counted three times and long-standing councillors Jeff Tucker and David Durant lose their seats.

Cllr Ospreay said: “We had no intention of standing [as candidates] to be honest, but we met Damian White over an issue with the local allotments and he asked if we would consider standing.

“We thought at the time that the Conservatives were in administration, our logic was that we would have a lot of weight behind us.”

However, following the elections, they alleged they “didn’t get so much as a handshake” from the Tories.

The trio also cited an alleged lack of support during the devastating fire in Wennington in July.

Cllr Ospreay said: “We could see the fires on the TV and it was action stations, ‘go go go’, and we were seeing our friends covered in black ash standing in the clothes they had got on their backs and nothing else.”

Donations began arriving for the victims and several HRA councillors arrived to help without being asked.

Once residents affected by the fires had taken items they needed, the HRA councillors helped manage a fundraiser boot sale, Cllr Ospreay said.

“That started putting things into perspective," Cllr Ospreay added. "I spoke at length to councillor Barry Mugglestone who said there are three types of councillors: councillors who are Labour or Conservative through and through and it doesn’t matter what’s going on, they are wholeheartedly voting with their party, right or wrong.

“Then you’ve got the councillor who wants to be an MP, who will be trying to further their own career.

“Then there are community councillors who just want to do well for their community – I looked at the HRAs and thought that was them.”

All three said they have previously voted Conservative in national elections.

Cllr McArdle added: “We haven’t left for monetary gain or [council] positions, it’s solely for principle.”

When the defection news broke, Conservative leader Damian White wished them "the best of luck in their endeavours".