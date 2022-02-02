Improvement works in Harrow Lodge Park set to start

Improvement works to a park in Hornchurch are set to begin next month.

On January 31, preparation began for the restoration works set to take place in Harrow Lodge Park in early March.

Works will be delivered by Havering Council in partnership with environment specialist Ebsford Environmental.

According to the council, the planned restoration and improvements aim to enable a better system of air, water and nutrients that will help towards healthier lakes.

Over the next few months, drop-in sessions will be arranged at the park so that anyone interested can get more information and ask questions of council officers onsite.

The works hope to tackle issues which the authority's parks teams together with environmental partners have been looking into.

The council said a couple of these issues include outbreaks of avian botulism (a serious neuromuscular disease affecting birds) and silt deposits causing the quality of water to decline.

Funding for the restoration has been provided through the council’s parks capital investment programme.

The work will include removing more than 30,000 tonnes of sediment from the lake.

This will be re-used, the council said, to help create a bankside habitat for wildlife with aquatic plants and wildflowers.

Scrub vegetation will be replaced with a bio-diverse alternative.

Further works include the repair of areas of erosion within the lakes which are causing health and safety concerns and improvements to existing pathways around the lakes.

A new viewing platform extending on to the lake within the western pond will also be built, an interactive landscaped habitat area to the west of the lakes will be created and planting to the east of the lakes will take place.

Havering’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Osman Dervish, said he is delighted to see the work will be starting soon.

He added: “This will help improve the lakes and increase areas for wildlife to grow.

“We made a commitment to do this last year as we know how important it is to have an environment which will also see our parks and lakes thrive.

“We will be working closely with our partners and will also be encouraging our many volunteers and community groups to help us with different aspects of the project.

“Anyone interested in getting involved should email parks@havering.gov.uk.”