Three-year-old joins Harold Wood litter picking group

Published: 1:16 PM July 21, 2021

From left to right: Barbara Hale, Cllr Darren Wise, Leo, Cllr Brian Eagling, Janet and John Wood and Cllr Martin Goode. - Credit: Bunny Eagling

A Harold Wood litter picking group have welcomed a new three-year-old member who was "cross" when he saw rubbish in the park.

Leo, whose family would prefer not to reveal his surname, is passionate about saving the planet. He joined the Wombles team on Sunday, July 18 to help them litter pick at Painsbrook Open Space in Harold Wood.

Chief womble Bunny Eagling said: “It was such a pleasure to welcome Leo to our Wombles team when we helped the Harold Wood councillors with their monthly litter pick at Painsbrook park.

“Leo’s mother Cassie told us that he was cross when he saw litter in the park so she asked us if he could join us.

“We would like to say a huge well done to Leo for helping us keep the parks clean.”

The Wombles team managed to clear six bags of litter from behind railings at the bridge next to the shops in Church Street, with Leo helping out.

Cassie said he has a book about keeping beaches clean, looking after the environment and keeping the planet “safe and healthy”.

She added that Leo enjoys “using the big grabbers" to pick up the rubbish.



