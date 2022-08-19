Council slammed for state of Harold Hill Covid memorial tree

The tree was planted in Harold Hill in tribute to those who had passed away from Covid - Credit: Glenn Martin

Havering Council has been accused of showing a lack of care towards one of its Covid memorial trees in Harold Hill.

The tree was planted in memory of those who died from Covid, alongside a plaque also paying tribute to those who lost their lives.

However, Glenn Martin, 53, alleged inaction from the council has led to it looking like it may have died.

Glenn said he originally raised the issue with the council in July, but claimed nothing was done to water or treat the tree through the hot weather.

Glenn Martin said he originally got in touch with Havering Council in July to try and resolve the issue - Credit: Glenn Martin

While admitting the council cannot control the temperatures, Glenn said: “Lots of people are upset by it. They put a tree there and let it die. It’s like they don’t care.”

A spokesperson for Havering Council said the “unprecedented hot and dry weather” meant the tree had not “taken as expected”.

“Obviously we are disappointed, especially given the meaning behind this tree, but we will do what we can to salvage it,” they added.

“If this isn’t possible, we will look at planting a new tree in its place when the winter planting season begins.”