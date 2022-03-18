Local elections: Candidates announced for Gooshays ward

The local elections are set to take place in May - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Battle lines are being drawn in Gooshays for the upcoming elections.

Candidates who have announced their intention to stand are Independent Harold Hill Residents' Association's Grant MacMaster, Isabelle Alexander and Monica Puncheon and Labour's Paul McGeary, Kathy Tumility and Pat Brown in May.

From left to right: Isabelle Alexander, Grant MacMaster and Monica Puncheon. - Credit: Grant MacMaster

Gooshays ward Labour team candidates: Pat Brown, Paul McGeary and Kathy Tumilty. - Credit: Paul McGeary

The Conservatives, Green, and Liberal Democrat parties were all also contacted by this newspaper.

It was after volunteering at the Harold Hill Foodbank and witnessing poverty first-hand during the pandemic that Grant, 21, felt inspired to stand in his local ward.

Paul - who will be defending the seat - and Pat and Kathy will work to Labour's recently released manifesto called “we’re on your side”.

The manifesto aims to “speak for ordinary people” in the borough who "lead ordinary lives”, with a focus on climate change and the safety of women.

Grant said, if elected, he hopes to work on issues such as the cost of living, improving council housing and sustainability.

“My values are, and always will be, to put our people first, bring opportunities to Harold Hill and to remain open and transparent.

“I’m not there just to work for you, I'm there to listen to you and I want you to tell me what you need,” he said.

Grant said Isabelle and Monica are both are "amazing community heroes”.

“I am proud to be standing with two women, I think we need more superb local women in the town hall who can champion local issues - I'm a big advocate for women."

Grant's time volunteering at the Harold Hill Foodbank during the pandemic inspired him to fight for change in his community. - Credit: Grant MacMaster

Labour councillor Paul, who has lived in the ward since 1985 and been a ward councillor since 2018, said his main priority is Harold Hill.

In his current team he said he has campaigned successfully to keep the walk-in centre in Harold Wood open and led the campaign to stop housing development at Gooshays Green.

Both Pat and Kathy work with the action team to achieve goals inspired by interactions with locals.

The local election will be held on Thursday, May 5.