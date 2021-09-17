Gallows Corner Tesco development proposal refused

Published: 11:30 AM September 17, 2021

A group formed to oppose plans to redevelop the Gallows Corner Tesco site has reached almost 1,200 members. - Credit: Google Maps

A controversial proposal to build on a supermarket's car park has been refused.

On September 16, Havering Council officers rejected a proposal by Weston Homes to build 87 homes on the site of the Gallows Corner Tesco on multiple grounds.

According to the decision notice issued by the authority, these include “insufficient communal amenity space” and concerns it would “cramped”, out of place and “out of character with the existing pattern of development in the area”.

Officers also said the homes immediately adjacent to the existing car park would have an “inadequate outlook and poor aspect”, particularly on the north and east side, and there was both “insufficient" communal amenity space and on-site car parking spaces.

Additionally, the report noted the car park layout and short-stay cycle parking provision could create “conflict in entering and exiting the site” which could be “detrimental” to the safe operation of the area.

The proposal was also deemed unsatisfactory because it did not include a "legal agreement" to secure contributions towards a number of aspects, including carbon reduction, employment skills, affordable housing, and the provision of public realm, open space and highways improvements.

This comes after the planning application sparked two protests from residents in opposition.

Weston Homes has six months from September 16 to appeal the decision.



