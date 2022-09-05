The free on-hour period for on-street parking was introduced by the council during the pandemic - Credit: Archant

The free parking period and the rebate scheme are to be discussed at the upcoming full council meeting.

Wednesday’s (September 7) meeting will be the first held since mid-July, at which a decision on the council’s approach to the ULEZ was among the topics discussed.

In addition to the standard inclusion of motions for debate and members’ questions, a review of the council’s constitution and annual treasury management report 2021/22 are also scheduled for Wednesday.

All three motions due to be discussed at the meeting were filed by the Conservatives, the principal opposition in the council.

The first of these calls on the Havering Residents’ Association (HRA)/Labour administration to maintain the one-hour free period for on-street parking, introduced during the pandemic.

According to documents released ahead of the meeting, two amendments have subsequently been submitted; one by the East Havering Residents’ Group, which requests the 20 per cent discount for RingGo App users is also maintained, and another by the HRA.

The HRA’s amendment notes the administration “acknowledges the impact” of high inflation, and “will be carrying out a comprehensive review of its parking facilities and charges in this new post-pandemic environment and with next year’s budget in mind”.

All three motions scheduled for the next full council meeting were submitted by the Conservatives - Credit: Archant

The second motion is concerned with protecting access to cash for residents, specifically “ensuring cash payments are accepted for all council-provided services”.

The HRA has again provided an amendment, stating it will ensure any proposed changes have a full Equalities Impact Assessment.

The final motion refers to the distribution of the energy rebate by Havering Council, in particular its decision to cap the support at £150 per home and provide more than 24,056 homes with a £17 payment.

In response to the Conservative's call for the administration to review the rebate system moving forward, the HRA amendment says if a new rebate scheme should be enacted, “this administration will continue to consider the most practical and cost-efficient way of ensuring that payments are made in the most fair and equitable way possible”.

The energy rebate was introduced by ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak in February this year, as a measure to help families cope with the worsening cost-of-living crisis.