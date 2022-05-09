The mayor of Havering from 2020 to 2022, John Mylod - Credit: Chantelle Billson

“Be a servant of the people."

That is advice from the now former mayor of Havering John Mylod, who offered some words of wisdom to his successor after losing his seat in the St Andrew’s ward this May.

Gerry O’Sullivan, Paul Middleton and Bryan Vincent - all of the Hornchurch Residents' Association - secured seats in the ward with votes totalling more than 8,300 on May 5.

Having been elected since 1994, John went on to serve the Havering community as the mayor for two years from 2020.

During this time, he faced the limitations created by the pandemic and was himself “struck down by Covid".

This newspaper reported then-Cllr Mylod was well enough to return to his duties in February this year after being hospitalised with Covid in December.

Deputy mayor Cllr Christine Vickery with John Mylod and her consort Thomas Vickery - Credit: Christine Vickery

He hopes to see his former deputy, Cllr Christine Vickery, become mayor next.

“It would be nice if Christine could be the mayor as she has been my deputy and put so much into the role," John said. "She’s been really, really good."

Throughout his time at Havering Council, John said he has had many highlights, including celebrating the 750th anniversary of Romford Market and the Lidl opening in Hornchurch.

He said he recalls the Queen coming to visit, and he remembers meeting Her Majesty at Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch.

But he said the best thing was “helping the people” as that’s “really what it’s all about".

While being the mayor of Havering, the father-of-two said he was also looking after his wife Patricia, who was diagnosed with dementia.

He said: “She’s a former Upminster councillor and until recently I looked after her.

“She is now in The Oaks in Upminster and I am now looking for a nursing home for her as her condition has deteriorated.

“It’s taken up a lot of my life, but my neighbours and family have helped.”

John gave thanks to the “incredible Town Hall staff” Dell, Ian and Gill, who he said were “really helpful”.

John enjoying the Manning fair in May last year - Credit: Chantelle Billson

He now looks forward to spending time with his family and friends, but will continue to do his bit in the community.

In the meantime, he will enjoy polishing off his golf clubs, decorating and gardening.