Consultation on Elm Park town centre opens

Published: 3:05 PM August 23, 2021

People from Elm Park have been asked for their thoughts on making its centre a "healthier, greener, safer and more attractive” place to visit.

The consultation is part of Havering Council’s bid to develop Collier Row, Elm Park, Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster centres.

Elm Park ward councillors Stephanie Nunn and Barry Mugglestone, who both live in Elm Park, have urged residents to participate.

Cllr Nunn said the “injection” of funding to improve the centre is welcome.

She added it is “really important” residents and businesses of Elm Park "contribute their views" to be included in the "comprehensive delivery plan" to develop the five centres.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, said the authority will work with businesses and the local community to "explore the challenges and come up with solutions".

He added: “Our high streets are facing some challenging times as a result of the pandemic, which means our town centres will need to reinvent themselves to make them more attractive as places to eat, meet, shop, live and work."

Take part in the consultation at https://consultprojectcentre.co.uk/havering