News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Care home admissions spike after rise in hospital discharges, meeting told

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:00 PM January 6, 2022
File photo dated 04/09/21 of a care home resident holding hands with her daughter. The Government ha

The increase in permanent admissions to care homes in Havering has been driven largely by hospital discharge, a report said - Credit: PA

The number of elderly people taken into care across Havering nearly doubled in the second quarter of the financial year, a committee heard.

Between July and September 2021, 164 people over 65 were permanently admitted to residential and nursing care homes compared to 84 in the same period in 2020.

The 2021 figure equates to 352.6 admissions per 100,000 over-65s in the borough – above the 154.8 recorded in the previous quarter and the 154.1 recorded over the same period in 2020. 

According to a council report presented to Havering’s individuals overview and scrutiny sub-committee on January 5, the rise has been driven by larger numbers being discharged into care homes from hospital due to Covid-19.

Of those admitted to care homes in Q2, 62.8 per cent had been discharged from hospital, compared with 35.8pc pre-pandemic. 

The report stated that these pressures would likely continue through winter and said services would work with Queen's Hospital to avoid “unnecessary” discharges into care homes. 

While the NHS currently pays for additional costs of patients four weeks after discharge, the local authority is responsible for the full costs after this period. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for new retail building in place of cottage at garden centre
  2. 2 Pensioner calls on council to clean 'muddy' road verge
  3. 3 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
  1. 4 What a £1m home looks like in Havering compared to the rest of the world
  2. 5 'A born encourager': Tributes paid to retired teacher and bandmaster
  3. 6 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
  4. 7 Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months
  5. 8 Romford nightclub hosts themed night to celebrate New Year 2022
  6. 9 New Year Honours: Hornchurch manager and former police officer awarded BEMs
  7. 10 2021 performance numbers at Queen's and King George Hospitals
Havering Council
NHS
Queen's Hospital
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to the former Oldchurch hospital site in Wideford Drive to reports of "a large group fighting".

London Live News

Group fight breaks out near former hospital site in Romford

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Claire Saunders, 41, has been given the British Empire Medal, which celebrates 'meritorious' actions.

Retail

BEM for Co-op manager who campaigned over supermarket staff abuse laws

Daniel Gayne

person
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London. Picture date: Friday December 31, 2021.

London Live News

Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Composite of file photos of recipients of awards in the New Year Honours

The Queen

Revealed: London New Year Honours list in full

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon