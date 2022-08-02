A Conservative councillor is calling on all Havering residents of any political persuasion to guide his vote in the upcoming Tory leadership elections.

Cllr David Taylor (St Edward’s, Con) has promised he will use the results of a residents' poll to guide his vote for who will become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The winner of the election will go on to become the UK’s next prime minister.

A ballot of Conservative Party members is set for September 2, with the winner announced on September 5.

It follows Boris Johnson's resignation, which lead to various Conservative MPs putting themselves forward to replace him.

Rishi Sunak at the Bishops Mill pub in Salisbury watching a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final held at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

Two candidates are still in the running: former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss.

Liz Truss speaking to the media at an event in Biggin Hill Airport, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister - Credit: PA

“This is a huge decision to make," said Cllr Taylor, who said he has no preference between the remaining candidates because his preferred choice has already been eliminated.

He said: “Whilst I have the immense privilege of being able to cast my vote, I want to be guided by my residents on who I back.

“I was really encouraged by some of the candidates in the earlier stages of the ballot. But the final two leave me unsure about who I’d back.

"Both held prominent roles in Boris Johnson’s government, both have track records in high office.”

Cllr Taylor said the next leader and prime minster should show “radical transparency and honesty”.

He added: “There have been too many scandals, rumours of scandals and denial of scandals.

"The Conservative Party needs to get a grip and clean its act up.”

Cllr Taylor also said the UK needs a “strong leader who has a vision for the country and will work hard to make that vision a reality".

“Boris did well at delivering Brexit, standing up for Ukraine, and handling the vaccine roll-out," Cllr Taylor said.

“The next leader must show the same drive in tackling the cost-of-living crisis, delivering net-zero, and fixing the NHS."

But, he added, the selected candidate needs to understand “Romford cannot be left behind in the levelling-up agenda”.

“We can’t be seen as just another part of London and we need targeted support from central government.

Residents can cast their vote by visiting www.davidtaylor.online/vote.



