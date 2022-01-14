Plans to restore five Havering Crossrail work sites to previous use and condition

The proposed works will clear five Crossrail worksites in Romford of all construction materials. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Five sites in Romford which have been used as part of the Crossrail construction could be restored to their former use and condition.

An application to remove all materials used in connection with the construction of Crossrail at five work sites was received by Havering Council on January 5.

The five sites include The Battis, where the pavement would be restored to its previous “charcoal grey paving stones” and in Atlanta Boulevard, where it would be returned to its former use as a resident’s car park with freshly painted parking lines.

It also covers another site in Atlanta Boulevard, Exchange Street and a small area in the front of the station in South Street.

The application can be viewed on Havering Council's planning portal using reference R0001.22.



