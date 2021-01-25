Havering Council looking for residents to become Covid marshals

Published: 3:00 PM January 25, 2021

Volunteers are wanted to become Covid-19 marshals to help in the borough’s fight against coronavirus.

Marshals talk to residents, encourage the wearing of face masks (to those who are not exempt) and the maintaining of social distancing as well helping people understand and comply with current restrictions.

Many residents with their local knowledge of their communities would be an asset in helping others, the council says. They would work in pairs with another experienced marshal on patrol.

Volunteers must be aged 18 or over, not shielding and have good physical capability to patrol different areas of the borough. They will need to be comfortable in engaging with the general public.

They will receive full training from Blue9, the company running the programme, with a chance to gain an SIA [Security Industry Authority] licence.

Since they were introduced in the borough in November, Havering’s marshals have spoken to more than 43,000 people in supporting the council’s fight against the pandemic.

Though the marshals have no formal enforcement powers, they can escalate breaches and issues where non-compliance continues, to the council’s Public Protection Team or the police who have the authority to take enforcement action, which could include a penalty of between £200 and £10,000.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "Feedback from the marshals shows over 80 per cent of people they have spoken to have been very positive of their presence and are supportive."

To apply, residents need to send a covering letter and CV to anthony@blue9security.co.uk.