News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Video

Deputy mayor steps in to mark first Covid-19 memorial tree in Havering

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:29 AM January 26, 2022
Joint photo

The ceremony on January 24 saw speeches made by attendees including Cllr Christine Vickery, Cllr Damian White and BHRUT chief executive Matthew Trainer. - Credit: Havering Council

Dignitaries, politicians and NHS staff came together to plant a Covid-19 memorial tree outside a major Romford hospital.  

A cherry tree was planted on the green outside Queen’s Hospital maternity ward on January 24 in order to honour NHS staff and social care providers who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.  

Planted by Darren Mitchell, Dan Byrne and John Rollings from City Suburban, the ceremony was part of Havering Council’s Covid commemoration project, which will see plantings across the borough and a woodland of over 4,000 trees brought to Hornchurch Country Park.  

City Suburban

City Suburban employees were on hand to ensure the cherry tree was planted correctly. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Representatives of the council and Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) attended the ceremony alongside Cllr Christine Vickery, Cllr Damian White and BHRUT chief executive Matthew Trainer.

Christine

Cllr Christine Vickery stood in for the mayor at the tree planting ceremony on Monday, January 24. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

BHRUT chaplin Tony Minter blessed the tree and Havering's deputy mayor Cllr Christine Vickery gave a speech on the impact of the pandemic.  

She said: “The mayor of Havering, Cllr John Mylod, could not be here today but he also wishes to pass on his thanks.  

“He is currently at home recovering from Covid-19 after receiving critical care here at the Queen’s Hospital just over one month ago.”  

Cllr Vickery then spoke of her own experience: “I also know first-hand of the support and dedication of NHS workers here at Queen’s Hospital having been hospitalised with Covid-19 before Christmas. It’s thanks to the dedication and care of all the staff - from cleaners, caterers, receptionists, doctors and nurses - that I am on my way to a full recovery. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother's agony after daughter laid dead in Hornchurch flat for six weeks
  2. 2 Isla Caton 'gains her angel wings' after five-year cancer battle
  3. 3 'I just shut my eyes': Murder accused tells of moment he ran over victim
  1. 4 Hornchurch Japanese restaurant rejects licensing officer's advice over late opening application
  2. 5 WATCH: Man accelerates towards unconscious victim outside Sugar Hut
  3. 6 Care home to host monthly breakfast club for blue light responders
  4. 7 Aldi given nod to open at former Mothercare branch in Romford
  5. 8 Havering SEN pupils 'fell further behind than peers' during pandemic
  6. 9 Fake Dyson Airwrap and Primark baby toy among recent recalled items
  7. 10 Complaints about Havering’s children’s services rise year-on-year

“So, it’s a special honour and an expression of my gratitude to thank NHS staff and frontline health workers as we all reflect on the recent challenging times.” 

Matthew

BHRUT chief executive Matthew Trainer is pleased the location of Queen's Hospital was chosen for the planting of the first tree. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Mr Trainer said while the tree provides “quiet reflective space”, it also recognises the "sacrifices made by NHS staff”.  

He added: “The resilience and dedication of our staff throughout the pandemic has been remarkable and we’re grateful that Havering Council has chosen to plant a commemorative tree at Queen’s Hospital."

Damian

Cllr Damian White said the tree provides a place of remembrance and commemoration to all the lives that have been lost to Covid, people who have been impacted by it and the NHS staff and social care workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, said: “Without the efforts of everyone in the public sector, things could have been so different, not just in Havering, but across the country and we owe an eternal debt of gratitude to those that have made getting to this point possible.” 

Plaque

A plaque to display the purpose of the tree, which will be installed at a later date, was handed to Matthew Trainer by Cllr Damian White. - Credit: Chantelle Billson


Coronavirus
Romford News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Avers was killed in the Iceland carpark off Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham

London Live News

Car park killing: John Avers the 'best friend' of hitman, court hears

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
North Street

Planning and Development

Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Met police stood in yellow visas

London Live News

Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Delivery driver in SBL-branded high-viz squatting to urinate.

Hornchurch mother's outrage at delivery drivers urinating on her house

Daniel Gayne

person