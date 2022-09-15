Cllr Sue Ospreay was one of three new Rainham and Wennington councillors voted in at the last election - Credit: Havering Council

A Rainham and Wennington councillor who claims she was unaware of the legal obligation to fill out the register of interests has now completed the form.

The register of interests is a document councillors must complete upon being elected, with Havering Council saying it provides support and training on how to do this properly.

While the publishing of home addresses is not enforced, information about land owned, employment and responsibilities such as charitable bodies are required.

Cllr Sue Ospreay, who had not filled out any of her form, said she has now completed it, having been prompted by a new Havering Residents’ Association (HRA) colleague.

Previously a member of the Conservatives before recently defecting to the HRA, Cllr Ospreay said when she first read through the form, it "looked like Shakespeare".

In a video uploaded onto Facebook, Cllr Ospreay reads out parts of the document, saying she struggled to understand it.

She told the Recorder: “To be fair, we all got these forms and I read out on my Facebook the first paragraph, and I’m not illiterate, but I’m not an office-based person at all.”

In response to a recent blog post raising Cllr Ospreay’s then-blank register of interests, she said she is “not a maverick” and the issue was she “[does not] even know what this means”.

When Cllr Ospreay joined the HRA she said Cllr Gillian Ford, deputy leader of the council, told her it was a legal requirement.

With support, including from Cllr Natasha Summers, Cllr Ospreay said she has now filled it out.

With the document now uploaded onto Havering Council’s website, she apologised for not doing it earlier.

“I should have filled it out, I’m very sorry I didn’t. I didn’t realise it was a legal document,” she said.

Cllr Ospreay and the other two ward councillors, Cllr Jacqueline McArdle and Cllr Sarah Edwards, recently defected from the Conservative group to the HRA in a move that made the latter the biggest party in Havering.

Councillors Sarah Edwards, Sue Ospreay, Ray Morgon, and Jacqueline McArdle in Cllr Morgon's office - Credit: Josh Mellor

They cited an alleged lack of Conservative support during the Wennington fire, especially when contrasted against aid from HRA councillors.

Cllr McArdle added: “We haven’t left for monetary gain or [council] positions, it’s solely for principle.”