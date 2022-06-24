News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Councillor leaves HRA group on council over Labour agreement

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 PM June 24, 2022
Cllr John Tyler

Councillor John Tyler has decided to leave the Havering Residents’ Association group on Havering Council - Credit: Havering Council

A Havering Residents’ Association (HRA) councillor has announced he will no longer represent the group on Havering Council, citing the agreement with Labour as the reason behind his move. 

Cllr John Tyler took to Twitter to say he will now be representing the Upminster and Cranham Residents’ Association "as an individual councillor".

HRA and Labour entered into a power-sharing agreement after May's local election.

In a series of tweets, the Cranham ward councillor explained that having campaigned to keep national party politics out of local government, he felt he cannot be a part of an agreement that is "fundamentally against these principles".

In a statement to the Recorder, Cllr Tyler added: “People should not read more into this than is actually there.  

“Although I am not sitting as part of the HRA group on the council, I am still an active member of the wider HRA, who include non-elected members, and I still have a good working relationship with the councillors.  

“However, I don’t believe that the nature of the agreement signed with Labour is to the long-term benefit of the HRA.” 

Cllr Morgon said: "It is disappointing, but I respect his decision."

