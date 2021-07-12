News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Local Council

Council set to award £10m contract for services including waste collection

Logo Icon

Victoria Munro, LDRS

Published: 5:16 PM July 12, 2021   
Havering Town Hall

Havering Town Hall - Credit: Ken Mears

Havering Council is set to offer a single company an estimated £10m annual contract to collect waste and recycling, clean the borough's streets and control weeds.

Cabinet members approved a new operating model where those services are combined under one contract.

They also gave the director of neighbourhoods the green light to award the contract after procurement.

While waste and recycling collection and weed control are already outsourced, the council currently cleans Havering’s streets itself, meaning 80 staff will need to be transferred to the chosen company.

The change will also leave the council with a surplus of street-cleaning vehicles, which “will be disposed of through auction”, according to a report for the meeting on July 7.

You may also want to watch:

While the council said it is “unlikely that any savings will be made”, it hopes combining multiple public services into one contract will “offer overall better value for money”.

The report explained the single contract would remove confusion about “who is responsible for litter and spillages in the street” and allow “swifter rectification” of issues.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five films to watch which were shot in Romford
  2. 2 Kem Cetinay overwhelmed with bookings as Romford's Array to open 'in weeks'
  3. 3 Man injured after reported 'assault' on Gooshays Drive
  1. 4 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  2. 5 Weapons and drugs seized after alleged group fight in Marks Gate
  3. 6 Possible road and train disruptions around Romford
  4. 7 Hannahs Bakery coming to Elm Park and Upminster
  5. 8 Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time
  6. 9 Hornchurch mum uses lockdown lull to pursue fitness passion
  7. 10 11 cheap and cheerful days out in and around Havering under £10

The council also hopes it will “improve local air quality with the introduction of ULEZ [Ultra Low Emission Zone] compliant vehicles”.

However, the report also acknowledges there are “several financial risks” to the new strategy, including the government adding to the types of recycling councils must collect, making the contract more expensive, or the auctioned-off vehicles not fetching enough money.

It also notes this “may be an unsettling time” for the 80 staff employed by the council’s street-cleaning service but insists all will be “transferred to the winning contractor in a controlled manner”.

The contract will have to be awarded before the current waste and recycling collection contract runs out in July 2023.

It will last for eight years, with an option to extend it for a further eight.

The council has been planning the change since late 2019 but put its attempt on hold last September because of market uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

Environment News
Havering Council
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The King Harold pub

King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Barleycroft Care Home in Romford has been given an overall rating of "inadequate" by CQC.

Health

Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
In Romford alone there are 38 known infestations of Japanese knotweed

Environment News

How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital in Romford

Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon